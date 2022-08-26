Angelina Jolie sued the FBI over Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce, which took place in 2016, is not yet fully finalized and is far from amicable.

Documents revealed that the actress sued the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for failing to arrest her ex-husband. Jolie claims to have presented evidence that Pitt assaulted her and the now-ex-couple’s children during a private flight, which took place “many years ago”, according to the lawsuit.

The Puck News website had access to the documents and discovered that the lawsuit against the FBI, filed by a person who had her identity withheld (Jane Doe), is in fact Angelina Jolie. She is still seeking clarification from the authorities, who preferred to file the complaint and did not arrest her ex-partner shortly after the incident, even with the actress claiming to have presented evidence of the aggression.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie alleges that Brad Pitt, in a fit of rage during an argument, threw a beer at her and took her to the back of the couple’s plane. There, he would have held her by the arms and shaken her body as they argued. At some point, their children were also abused.

The stars’ separation remains complicated, even 6 years after their divorce. Earlier this year, Pitt sued Jolie because she sold a Russian millionaire her share of a winery they both owned.

