Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt again – People – Culture

The fights continue after the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, after 12 years of relationship. This time it became known that an actress company sued Pitt for the high sum of 250 million dollars in the middle of a fight over a wine cellar in France they had bought as a couple.

According to lawsuit documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, Jolie’s company alleges that PItt launched a campaign to “take control” of the French winery they bought as a couple “in retaliation for divorce and custody” and to “ensure that Jolie never saw a penny” of her earnings, according to the media outlet. Page Six.

In addition, according to the outlet, the lawsuit alleges that Pitt allegedly tried to use Jolie’s large financial stake in the winery to force her to sign a “silence clause” and thereby prevent you from talking about the circumstances that led to your divorce; In addition, it is indicated that the actor would have spent millions of the company’s money on “vanity projects”, including the investment of more than a million dollars in a swimming pool.

This legal mess is particularly sensitive for Jolie, she says Page SixAccording to the lawsuit, she and her ex-husband owned half of the winery through a network of partnerships and that “much of Jolie’s personal wealth” was tied up in that winery.

It should be remembered that last June it was Pitt who filed a lawsuit against Jolie for this same property in France, since he accused her of having sold without his consent half of the Chateau Miraval vineyard.

In that case, the claim revolves around the fact that, being a commercial relationship and not a conjugal one, the sale of the property had to go through the consent of Pitt since both had bought this property in equal parts.