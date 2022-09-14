Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million

Actress Angelina Jolie has sued her ex-husband Brad Pitt for $250 million in compensation for damages allegedly caused in connection with the wine production businesses they shared in France, CNN reported.

The actress’ lawsuit comes after Pitt, whom she divorced six years ago, sued her for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company in France and selling her stake in it to a “stranger.”

The couple had acquired the Chateau Miraval vineyard in 2008 for 45 million euros, with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeastern France), where years later they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.

In the countersuit filed this week by the actress, and seen by CNN, Jolie accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of “waging a vengeful war against her” and “hijacking” control of the once lucrative warehouse business. they shared.

Jolie, who filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after a heated argument aboard a private plane that was investigated by the FBI, is asking her ex-husband for $250 million in damages, the network says.

Jolie’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of her former company Nouvel LLC, alleges that Pitt “and his allies” took “illegal and malicious actions” intended to “harm” both the actress and her company, “by devaluing their assets.” investments and deprive him of his rightful role in the management of Chateau Miraval, the world famous producer of rosé wine”.

It also says that Pitt “embarked on a multi-pronged campaign over the years to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for the benefit of himself and his own companies and friends.”

Faced with this, the actor’s team that is in charge of the legal case opened for the sale of this property accuses Jolie of intentionally damaging her ex-husband by selling his part in the company without his consent.

Pitt’s defense also maintains that Jolie not only did not contribute “anything” to the success of Miraval, a project that the actor was passionate about, but also consummated the sale “in secret” and knowingly violating the conditions that she had agreed with her ex-husband, according to which neither could sell their interests in that business without the consent of the other.