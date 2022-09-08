Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for £ 250 million

For years the love story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has filled the covers of gossip magazines, but it seems that all good things are destined to end. In fact, they continue to be the center of attention with the latest lawsuit filed by Angelina’s company against Brad. Let’s find out what it is.

Ongoing war between Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt, there are 250 million pounds at stake

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been and still are one of the most loved and followed couples ever. They fall in love on the set from Mr. & Mrs. Smith causing scandals and outcry because their meeting caused the breakup of the marriage between Brad and the actress Jennifer Aniston. They got married in 2014 and, although the marriage lasted only two years, theirs felt like the love story of a movie that everyone dreams of. However, when Jolie filed for divorce from her husband, she too denounced violent behavior and irreconcilable character differences. From that moment on, the two have started long legal battles that don’t seem to stop. In fact, Angelina just called one £ 250 million lawsuit against Brad.

The main disputes of the Brangelina relate to custody of children and disagreements over ownership. The latest case concerns the control of the French winery Chateau Mirava SA, one 1,300-acre property in the south of France, which the former couple had bought together for around 25 million euros (20 875,500 pounds). The documents filed on 6 September 2022 and consulted on the Page Six page claim that Pitt attempted to take possession and control of the property “In retaliation” And “For divorce and custody proceedings”accusing him of stealing and squandering money on vanity projects, such as the $ 1 million swimming pool.

We do not know how the affair will continue, but it is said that hate and love are two sides of the same feelingwho knows if we will ever see a flashback like in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith by Doug Liman, where romantic comedy and action are perfectly intertwined.

