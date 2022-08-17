Angelina Jolie sues the FBI over a lawsuit against Brad Pitt

After (perhaps) the judicial chapter between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it begins (or rather, continues) with a new one between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt. The legal disputes between Hollywood couples seem to never end and this time it is Jolie who is revealed as plaintiff in an FBI lawsuit that sees Pitt accused of assault.

In 2016, a complaint was filed with the FBI by a certain Ms. Doe, fictitious name, against her then husband. The plaintiff stated that the spouse would “physically and verbally assaulted”She and their children while traveling on a private plane. After much speculation, the parties involved were found to be Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt.

According to the agent’s notes at the time, Pitt allegedly carried Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her by the shoulders and yelled things like, “You’re screwing this family up“.

Jolie said that another physical altercation occurred during the same flight, which also caused her injuries. She also said that Pitt was drinking at the time and had poured her some beer. Pitt’s legal team has denied all allegations.

The Special Agent then met with the US Assistant Attorney and concluded that no criminal charges would follow. Jolie was forced to anonymously sue the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation of Pitt.

According to Jolie’s complaint, modified on 9 August, “Ms. Doe searched the hidden information for [diversi] years of trying to ensure that his children received skilled assistance and… counseling to deal with the damage they sustained… The information hidden by the Justice Department and the FBI contains evidence of the damage. The persistent denial of such information to Ms. Doe … has hindered, and continues to hinder, her efforts to obtain continued and necessary medical care for her children and further harmed the children in family law.“.

In 2016, Pitt allegedly being investigated for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after the accident on his family’s private plane occurred. Pitt would become aggressive towards his son, Maddox, after the then 15-year-old intervened in a confrontation between him and Jolie.

Pitt’s team denied that the actor had harmed his son and released the following statement to People: “It is clear that he has not reached the level of physical abuse, that no one has been physically harmed. She didn’t hit her son in the face in any way. She didn’t do it; is clear about this. She got her hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was getting out of control“.

Shortly after the accident, Pitt and Jolie got divorced and he publicly admitted that he had stopped drinking. No charges have been filed against Pitt.

Source: Variety