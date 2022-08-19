Angelina Jolie sues the FBI. The first burning details of the Brad Pitt investigation

Using the cover name, Jane Doe, the actress asked the federal agency for investigation papers into her husband’s alleged violence on a private jet in 2016. Here are the first rumors that it was behind their divorce.

The one between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a no holds barred challenge. And it closely resembles the other legal battle of 2022, the one between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The last chapter of the story concerns the episode of domestic violence that led to the request for divorce. photo | video

THE PHYSICAL CLASH WITH MADDOX – According to Daily Mail, which reconstructs the discount and the story that dates back to 2016, during an argument on a private jet that brought them back to Los Angeles from France, Brad Pitt told Angelina Jolie that one of his sons “looked like a f … boy from Columbine” (the actor refers to the students who were responsible for the Columbine High School massacre which took place on April 20, 1999 in which 15 people died). The clash continued with ever more intense tones until the “physical struggle”. To be involved is the son Maddox, 21, the same one who testified against his father in court and asked not to carry his surname anymore.

INVERTED BEER AND ACCIDENT – The FBI documents are not yet public, but the American and British media have managed to steal some indiscretions. And it looks like Pitt got his hands on Jolie and poured beer on her and yelled “You’re sending ap … this family.” Among the documents filed are the actress’s statements that she claims to have suffered blows to the back, as well as a “carpet burn wound” on her hand. As proof, Angelina also provided a photo of her swollen elbow. But second Tmz who heard an insider Pitt was cleared because “there was not a shred of evidence” to back up Jolie’s claims.

HOT REVELATIONS – As reported by the Daily during the alleged “fight” Jolie would have intervened by taking Pitt by the neck to prevent him from hitting his son. And in her statement, the actress called her ex-husband a “monster” who complained incessantly and screamed at children. She adds to the dose by stating that the entire family would “be in shock” after the trip. As evidence of the incident is the airline bill of $ 25,000 for damages mainly caused by red wine stains.

ACTRESS UNDER COVER – Angelina Jolie, 47, has requested, under the cover name Jane Doe, the publication of the FBI documents, after filing a request for the Freedom of Information Act in April. Yet another attempt after the ex-husband was cleared both by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services and subsequently by the FBI involved because cases occurring on planes outside the national territory are the responsibility of she.

