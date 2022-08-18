Angelina Jolie sues the FBI: “You should have arrested Brad Pitt”

No.He didn’t put his face or name into it, Angelina Jolie. But she didn’t miss the chance to accuse Brad Pitt once again. She is in fact the plaintiff in a lawsuit against her against the Bureau for the Freedom of Information Act. And she asks why the agency closed an assault investigation in 2016 on her then-husband.

But has chosen the anonymous form: the name of Jane Doe appears at the bottom of the request. Name used, together with the masculine John, to cover people who prefer to remain anonymous, especially in legal contexts (the use dates back to 13th century England). But this Jane Doe is just her.

That plane trip in 2016: what happened?

The episode about which the diva once again asks for an account dates back to 2016. And to a private jet trip of the couple together with their six children traveling from France to the United States. Jolie had claimed that Pitt had “physically and verbally assaulted” her and the boys during the flight. He told a federal agent he was “crazy.” That it had gone wild, he had punched the ceiling of the plane several times shouting “you’re ruining this family.”

Six days later she filed for divorce

Pitt allegedly attacked one of their children, she defended him and injured her elbow. Then the actress accused him of spilling beer on her at another time during the flight.

Six days later, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.

And yet the US deputy prosecutor, who met the federal agent in November 2017, had decided not to proceed with the complaint against Pitt.

Angelina Jolie (anonymously) sues the FBI

A decision against which Angelina Jolie rebelled. You filed a lawsuit anonymously filing a FOIA, Freedom Of Information Act, against the FBI itself, to get the documents from the investigation that the feds were carrying out on Brad Pitt.

But if the request is anonymous, the lawyer who follows the practice is a popular name: Amanda Kramer of Covington & Burling. Enough to get the attention of the American media. Cornered, lawyer Kramer had tried to hide behind evasive statements in recent weeks: “I can’t comment on Jane Doe’s identity, she does it to preserve family privacy.” It wasn’t enough. Now the plaintiff’s identity is known and she is in the news.

A revelation that throws new fuel on the fire of the VIP divorce with the worst legal aftermath in history.

