Angelina Jolie suffered from Bell’s palsy after divorce from Brad Pitt

Although it seemed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood, They unexpectedly announced that they were in a divorce process, which has been going on for several years. And now that some time has passed, it has become known that at the beginning of the separation, the actress developed Bell’s palsy.

Without a doubt, being in the middle of a divorce should not be easy and Angelina Jolie resented it not only psychologically or socially, but also in their physical health that was affected for a condition called Bell’s palsy. We tell you what it is and how it affected the actress.

Angelina Jolie and Bell’s palsy

In 2016 Angelina Jolie spoke with Vanity Fair and it was for this magazine where he revealed that a year before He was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, this in the middle of the divorce proceedings from Brad Pitt with whom he had five children.

In that talk, the actress reflected on the women who They put their family before themselves, including their health.

“Sometimes women who have families put themselves last, until it shows up in their own health.”

What is Bell’s palsy?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bell’s palsy is a disorder of the easy nerve or seventh cranial nerve causing the person to lose the ability to contract some muscles of the face and can even affect saliva, tears, hearing or the ability to perceive flavors and, as its name indicates, causes paralysis of the face.

Medline mentions that the causes of Bell’s palsy can be tumoral, inflammatory, traumatic or congenital or even a viral infection called shingles as well as Lyme disease or the HIV virus.

Some of the symptoms that people with Bell’s palsy may experience are: a feeling of stretched skin, difficulty closing one eye, eating, drinking or smiling. Others may be drooling because they can’t control their facial musclespresent headaches and even sensitivity to sounds.

In the case of Angelina Jolie, the actress did not mention what her symptoms had been, but assured that Bell’s palsy was caused by the stress she experienced during her divorce with Brad Pitt. Fortunately, the famous was able to recover, since this condition, although there is no cure, it can pass in a few days, weeks and in some cases even months.

