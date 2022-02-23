Angelina Jolie suffers again for love, rumors of infidelity of The Weeknd. | instagram special

Angelina Jolie suffers again for love, as rumors of infidelity of The Weeknd after coming to light a series of images where the singer is seen kissing with the DJ simi khadra last weekend in Las Vegas.

Although Angelina Jolie had given what to talk about being the target of a lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Brad Pitt By selling his part of a property they shared and where they even celebrated their wedding, the alleged romance of the star of “Tomb Rider” and “maleficent” with the singer had also surprised his followers, first because of the difference in age and second, because of the difference in their styles.

Angelina Jolie combined her film career with her altruistic work in conjunction with the UN in favor of refugees and children in vulnerable conditions and also with her role as a mother caring for six children, it seemed that the star had managed to heal her heart from the bitter divorce you have had with Brad Pitt and of which an agreement has not yet been reached for the custody of the children they share and are minors.

It was since September of last year when a possible romance with The Weeknd was rumored. Angelina Jolie had been seen on several occasions dining with the interpreter of “Blinding Lights” and “save your tears” and it seemed that the singer alluded to the relationship in one of the songs on his new album.

Now, the images of The Weeknd kissing with Simi Khadra, a young 25-year-old DJ with whom the singer already had a great friendship, have sparked several rumors, the first that the singer ended his relationship with Angelina Jolie or that he was unfaithful to her, the second, that the singer and the DJ are a couple and that it did not matter that she was even his best friend Bella Hadidanother ex-partner of The Weeknd.

Angelina Jolie and the pause in her film career

Since Angelina Jolie She became a mother and joined the UN as a goodwill ambassador and refugee activist. Her film career was put on hold and she has been very selective with the projects she carries out as a producer, actress and director.

This 2021 it was expected that Angelina Jolie returned to the big screen but the pandemic delayed his return and now his new film “Those who wish me dead” will be released on digital platforms. Previously, Angelina shone next to Salma Hayek in Eternalsa tape that made her a super heroine and that can now be seen on the Disney+ platform at no additional cost.

For now Angelina Jolie He has not revealed what his next film will be, since he has focused on his trial for the custody of his children with Brad Pitt and his activities in favor of girls and boys in vulnerable situations.

Until now, neither she nor The Weeknd has given statements about their alleged love relationship, but if Angelina Jolie has shown something, it is that a bad love is the least of it and that she always manages to get ahead.