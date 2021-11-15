Angelina Jolie: “Super heroines are those who risk their lives every day”

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Live forever?” No, we have to look at what we have and what we have lost. In this sense, this film allows you to grow and really appreciate things ». Angelina Jolie thus presents ‘Eternals’, the 25th Marvel film project directed by Chloe Zhao which closed the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest.

True super heroines are the ones who risk their lives every day

«The real super heroines? For me they are those women who are on the front line every day, and dedicate every minute to others, risking their own life to save that of others, ”said Angelina Jolie. “I am thinking, for example, of the people who work with refugees, who for some are a burden when they arrive, but no one thinks that they are people who have decided not to fight, to flee to protect their family. These are the real heroes. Sometimes we forget that there is more good than bad in the world. “

I support strikes in Hollywood, it’s important to get fair terms

“With regard to the ongoing strikes in the cinema and in Hollywood, it is very important to support those who work hard and the unions, so that fair and equitable conditions can be obtained,” said Jolie. “I’m not personally involved – added the actress – but whoever I know in this sector I know is looking for a solution that is right for everyone”.

Red carpet of the film: “Eternals”: Angelina Jolie, with her daughters Shiloh Jolie Pit, Zahara Jolie Pit (LaPresse / Stefano Colarieti)

A film dedicated to inclusion

«It was extraordinary to participate in this project – said Angelina Jolie – and I feel privileged, because I love this story, but also the diversity and inclusion that is represented in the cast and in this family. I hope this becomes the norm in the future, and I am happy that many people will be able to see themselves in the film as they have never seen before ».