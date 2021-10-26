Angelina Jolie, superheroine against marginalization

Loading... Advertisements

«The super-heroines of today? The women who are on the front line and dedicate every minute of their life to welcoming migrants, people who have fled not to fight, but precisely to avoid war and give security to the family ». To say it yesterday in Rome is Angelina Jolie among the superheroes of “Eternals”, premiered at the Rome Film Fest and at Alice nella città, and in cinemas from 3 November with The Walt Disney Company Italia. The third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for “Nomadland” – the film tells an epic story on the big screen that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes. but often “defective” and even bad, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. It must be said that inclusion, diversity, at least in some of its forms, has entered with arrogance even among the Eternals. To give just one example, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the first superhero to be portrayed as gay in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. “I feel really privileged to have been a part of this film where inclusion is present and which will allow many people to see themselves on the big screen like they have never seen before,” says Angelina Jolie. Even Thena herself, played by the actress, a fierce warrior who can form any weapon with cosmic energy, has some problems with memory, with memories, she has visions: «Basically we all have the signs of the wounds of life. Thena suffers from mental problems, she has a post traumatic syndrome, we have talked about it for a long time with Chloé Z hao, preparing a film that demonstrates how one can be powerful and strong even with those problems. A splendid lesson, especially for young people ».

“When Kirby thought of these characters it is clear that he had decided to go beyond all the rules of the MCU, – explained the Oscar winner Zhao – he wanted to show us the narrative world from another point of view, giving us the opportunity. to explore a new universe ». And again the director: «There is some truth in saying that these characters are a bit of outsiders looking for a place in the world, a bit like those of“ Nomadland ”. There is a director that I admire very much who says that in the end we always make the same film ».

Jolie then talks about the blonde wig she wears in “Eternals”: ​​«Have you ever seen a Pakistani superhero? My Thena has blonde hair, like in the comic. I remember when I first put on the stage dress, I wondered where I was going. Oh my God, I felt uncomfortable, a little silly, but it was fun. Then I went out, saw the others and got excited. I had never seen a family like this. I was very lucky to be part of it ».

In the cast of the film, in addition to Jolie and Brian Tyree Henry, other highly rated actors such as Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.