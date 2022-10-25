Entertainment

Angelina Jolie surprises by appearing at an event at her daughter’s university

Ohe students at Spelman College, a university in Georgia, were surprised by a visit from a Hollywood star. Angelina Jolie, like many other parents, appeared last weekend at the school’s annual event that welcomes students.

The actress was next to her daughter, Zahara, 17, who in August saw her university entrance confirmed.

Angelina Jolie managed to remain discreet, with the help of a casual look and choosing not to have security around her.

The images show the celebrity in a good mood and interacting with students and family members.

Spelman College, remember, was founded in 1881 and is recognized as a global leader in the education of women of African descent.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have five more children together, in addition to Zahara: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

