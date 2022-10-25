Angelina Jolie surprises by appearing at an event at her daughter’s university

Ohe students at Spelman College, a university in Georgia, were surprised by a visit from a Hollywood star. Angelina Jolie, like many other parents, appeared last weekend at the school’s annual event that welcomes students.

The actress was next to her daughter, Zahara, 17, who in August saw her university entrance confirmed.

Angelina Jolie managed to remain discreet, with the help of a casual look and choosing not to have security around her.

The images show the celebrity in a good mood and interacting with students and family members.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle ‍️ (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

Angelina and Zahara supporting Stacy Abrams at the Spelhouse homecoming!#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/GkDyAnKnTB — (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 22, 2022

angelina jolie and her daughter zahara are so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/er6l4zvAxG — gab (@imnikkiheat) October 22, 2022

Spelman College, remember, was founded in 1881 and is recognized as a global leader in the education of women of African descent.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have five more children together, in addition to Zahara: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Read Also: Catarina Furtado remembers meeting with Angelina Jolie: “Mission”