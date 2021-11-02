Angelina Jolie takes back sole custody of the children

They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers had rejected the judge

Judge John Ouderkirk had provisionally granted joint custody of Pitt’s five minor children, two adopted Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, and three biologicals, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, to Pitt in May. The ex-wife’s lawyers, however, had asked for his disqualification, effectively annulling the previous sentence. In September, the Hollywood star immediately filed an appeal with the California Supreme Court through his lawyers for a complete review of the case. Pitt’s lawyers, however, have made it known that the actor has no intention of giving up. And the war continues.

The actress never separates from her children

Angelina’s attachment to her children is evident to everyone: the actress never separates from her children, she always carries them with her even when she travels for work. And often Brad Pitt scolded her for not giving them enough discipline. In fact, we have already seen her at the Rome Film Fest with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, but on the occasion of the BFI IMAX Waterloo festival in London they were also joined by the twins Knox and Vivienne, and Maddox (while Pax skipped the appointment).