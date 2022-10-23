Angelina Jolie takes to the bloodless cinema in Baricco

Filming in progress in Italy of Without Bloodnew directorial performance by actress Angelina Jolie who adapts the international bestseller “Senza blood” by Alessandro Baricco (published in Italy by Feltrinelli).

The film written and produced by Angelina Jolie is described as an unforgettable fairy tale, set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.

The protagonists are played by the Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault (“Frida”, “Eternals”, “House of Gucci”) e Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”, “Hateful 8”, “Land”), flanked by a production team and a stellar cast of international caliber.

Filming of “Without Blood” began in early June and will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome.

The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

“Without Blood” is Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as director, as well as the first of the three-year agreement signed in March between the Academy Award-winning actress and director and Fremantle, which involves the joint development of original, sophisticated films, documentaries and TV series. powerful and internationally focused.

Angelina Jolie talking about her new endeavor behind the camera said:

I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice.

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle said:

“Without Blood” is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing quality original movies and TV series, working side-by-side with top talent from around the world.

As for the acting we will see Angelina Jolie in Maleficent 3a film that will see the actress reprise the role of the iconic Disney villain Maleficent and the actress will also be directed, along with Christoph Waltz, by Swedish director Björn Runge in the drama Every Note Played, on a piano virtuoso (Waltz) diagnosed with ALS. Jolie plays the pianist’s estranged ex-wife who accepts the cross of caring for him, forced to balance the reconciliation of her failed relationships with the redefinition of his pursuit of greatness.

Salma Hayek is currently filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the franchise with strippers that sees the return as the protagonist of Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh as director. Hayek took over from filming that began by replacing her colleague Thandiwe Newton who she left for personal reasons.

Demián Bichir recently completed the play Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Son, the directorial debut of the actor who also stars as Refugio, a romantic dreamer whose long search to find true love takes him from the circus life in Mexico to the nightlife of New Orleans, where he unexpectedly falls in love with a beautiful dancer exotic with a complicated past that includes a dangerous ex-lover who refuses to let her go. Bichir also has a film in post-production, the action adventure Chupa about a boy who, during a family trip to Mexico, discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandfather’s hut. The young man and his cousins ​​embark on an adventure to save the mythical creature. We conclude with two other projects by Bichir both in pre-production: the drama Thanksgiving in which the actor plays a Mexican man who decides to embark on a long illegal journey to the United States in hopes of finding work and the thriller JSAa love story between a US Marine and a Hispanic military lawyer is put to the test when she is sent from The Hague to investigate a shootout between Marines and Mexican Special Forces.

The official synopsis of the novel: Manuel Roca and his two sons live on an old isolated farm in the countryside. One day four men in an old Mercedes drive down the dusty road to their home. As if he has always been waiting for this moment, Manuel Roca does not waste a moment and calls his two children to him. Something terrible and indescribable is about to happen; something that will irreparably upset everyone’s life, especially that of little Nina.

Alessandro Baricco’s novel “Senza blood” is available on Amazon.