Angelina Jolie teaches how to wear a crop top at 40 with class and elegance

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most successful actresses Hollywoodstarring in countless films such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, Tomb Raider, and The Eternals.

The famous not only enchants with her talent, nobility, and charisma, also with his styleso it has become a Fashion Icon.

The actress exudes elegance with each of her looks at 46 years old, with whom he gives style classes for Women of 40 and more.

Midi skirts, long dresses, and wide pants are some of the clothes that the famous wears with style and shows us how to look at this age.

Angelina is the greater representation of class and elegance, and one of his keys when it comes to dressing is opt for neutral tones, such as black, white, cream, and beige.

These shades make her look trendy, sophisticated, modern, and flawless every time, making it a advice we can all follow.

But, in addition, he recently took an elegant and modern look with crop top, proving that this garment you can wear it at 40 or more with total security.

Angelina Jolie teaches crop top fashion classes at 46

Top and wide pants

During your visit to Cambodiathe celebrity looked beautiful and elegant with a cream top, ruched at the neckline, and sleeveless.

This garment was combined with a military green pants high cut, and wide, perfect for stylizing the figure and enhancing elegance and complemented with brown boots.

top and midi skirt

She also wore a fresh and modern look, worthy to dazzle at the spring with a white top, with thin straps and a straight neckline.

This outfit was complemented with a beige midi skirt, with some pleats, and high brown boots, and the hair took it collected in a high tail.

you can take a top in many ways and look stylisheverything is in knowing how to combine the clothes and feel good with what you wear.