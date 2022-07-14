Angelina Jolie thanked Brad Pitt for traveling to Italy for her twins’ 14th birthday

Angelina Jolie thanked Brad Pitt for taking the time to fly to Rome, Italy, for her twins’ birthday. And it is that the actor flew to the old continent to celebrate that Knox and Vivienne they turned 14 years old.

“Angelina has a tight shooting schedule (in Without Blood ), so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“She always goes out of her way to make sure the kids spend time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays.”the source continued. “But in this situation, she was stressed about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, her effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.” “.

Since despite the fact that the communication of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remains null since the ex-partner embarked on one of the most expensive and longest divorces in Hollywood. The actor’s visit to see the twins left a lasting impression on the actress.

“They have practically no contact, everything between them, including the children’s schedules, is handled by third parties because they are still fighting in court.”shared the source.

Brad was photographed arriving at Rome airport on July 11 and smiled for the cameras in a casual suit and hat. She also carried a guitar on her back, so she may have made a song for Knox and Vivienne.

“Angelina protects the children from everything to the best of her ability because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their father, regardless of how she feels about him.” In addition to the twins, Angelina and Brad share four other children, including Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh 16.

