Angelina Jolie thanks the agents who intervened during the attack on Capitol Hill

Angelina Jolie went to Capitol Hill to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act and during her visit thanked the officers present during the revolt on January 6.

Angelina Jolie, during her visit to Washington DC, she stopped at Capitol Hill to thank him agents who defended Capitol Hill during the revolt on January 6th. The actress was photographed with Officer Harry Dunn, who testified before Congress about the riots that claimed the lives of five people.

Jolie, 46, also met with several lawmakers, including Senator Chuck Schumer, to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin shared a photo of Jolie and Dunn on Twitter, writing: “Angelina Jolie greeted several officers who defended Capitol Hill on January 6, including Harry Dunn, thanking him for his service“.

Angelina’s visit to Capitol Hill comes just weeks after the actress chose to use her Instagram profile to share a letter from an Afghan teenager about the withdrawal of US troops and the Taliban’s takeover.

“Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely“Jolie explained in the caption.”So I have chosen to share their stories here and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their rights“.