Angelina Jolie: the 5 images that show why her beauty is unique and incomparable

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and today we show you why. The American actress, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador throughout her career has received several awards for her film achievements, including two Oscars, one for “Best Supporting Actress” and the humanitarian award; three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Incredibly, since 2012 Angeline is “Special Envoy of the High Commissioner of the United Nations” for “Refugees”. In 2016 the “London School of Economics” announced that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the aim of promoting gender equality and helping women. affected by conflicts around the world.

the debut of Angelina Jolie It came with her role in the 1993 film “Cyborg 2.” The actress’s first leading role was in the 1995 film “Hackers.” In 1997, she starred in the controversial film “George Wallace.” She also played a main character in the TV movie “GIA” in 1998. However, her worldwide recognition began to develop after she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 thanks to her work. in the movie “Girl, Interrupted”.

Undoubtedly another of the great papal Jolie played was the character of the video game “Tomb Raider”, Lara Croft, in the homonymous film, and thanks to the box office success of the film, since then she has gained international fame and is considered one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Angeline She also acted as Jane Smith in the action-comedy film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, along with Brad Pitt.

Finally, the biggest commercial success of Angelina Jolie was “Kung Fu Panda”, which in turn was produced by the company “Dreamworks”. In August 2003, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt She was named UNHCR “Goodwill Ambassador” for her commitment and humanitarian work and since then she has visited, fulfilling her mandate, more than 40 areas of special importance, including Libya, Bosnia, Haiti, Congo, Syria and Iraq, denouncing especially sexual violence against women in war.