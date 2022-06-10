Entertainment

Angelina Jolie: the 5 images that show why her beauty is unique and incomparable

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and today we show you why. The American actress, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador throughout her career has received several awards for her film achievements, including two Oscars, one for “Best Supporting Actress” and the humanitarian award; three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Image: Trending Mexico

Incredibly, since 2012 Angeline is “Special Envoy of the High Commissioner of the United Nations” for “Refugees”. In 2016 the “London School of Economics” announced that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the aim of promoting gender equality and helping women. affected by conflicts around the world.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway shows the 5 basic garments for SUMMER that should not be missing in your closet: PHOTOS

53 seconds ago

Katy Perry sings about her love of food in new ad

2 mins ago

It happens in soap operas, it happens in real life: Catherine Siachoque enters Harvard at 50

11 mins ago

From Bad Bunny to Christian Nodal, they have been ALL the alleged BOYFRIENDS of Cazzu

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button