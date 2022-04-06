Angelina Jolie: The biological mother of her daughter Zahara reappears

The name of Angelina Jolie He went around the world on July 6, 2005 when he legally adopted a six-month-old baby born in Ethiopia who bore the name of Yemsrachwhich in the Amharic language means “Good news”, but after the adoption, he decided to call it Zahara.

However, the media that the baby’s arrival in Angelina’s life had already become, who at that time was already an international celebrity for her work as a Hollywood actress, the girl’s name captured world attention. when in December 2005 it became known that Brad Pittwho by that time had already been dating Angelina for months, was trying to legally give her last name to the two children by that time the actress had already adopted.

(Angelina Jolie and Zahara/AP)

The above was confirmed on January 19, 2006 when a judge accepted the adoption request, so Zahara was renamed Jolie Pitt. It should be noted that it was in this same month when Angelina and Brad also gave the news that they were expecting their first baby together.

Although almost 17 years have passed since that event, yesterday Zahara’s name became a trend on digital platforms with the reappearance of her biological mother in the media.

(Zahara and Brad Pitt / AP)

According to what was published, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso again granted an interview in which he relived the tragic story of how he conceived Zahara and why he decided to give her up for adoption, a story he told in 2017 in another exclusive interview he gave to the “Daily Mail”.

At that time, as now, the woman said that she was 19 years old when an unknown man entered her grandmother Shone’s house and threatened her with a knife to rape her. Due to the attack, which she did not tell her family about because in her community it was not well seen for that to happen to a woman, Mentewab became pregnant, so when it began to show, she had to tell her parents, who They ran from their house.

(Angelina Jolie and Zahara/AP)

With nothing, the young woman went to live in Hoasanna, a city where she brought the baby into the world on January 8, 2005, whom she decided to call Yemsrach. “My baby was sick and I was very weak and sick after her birth,” Mentewab said in an interview with the “Daily Mail” and added that because of her situation she had to return to her house with her family. .

“I couldn’t take care of her and my mother, uncle and his wife suggested that I give her up for adoption. She was so weak that I accepted. I agreed that she should be given up for adoption. But if she had a chance again, I would have kept her,” explained Dawit Lebiso.

(Zahara and Angelina Jolie / EFE)

The Wide Horizons For Children agency in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, handled the adoption and when Jolie returned to the United States with Zahara, it was reported that megastar Jolie was told that Zahara had lost her mother to AIDS, something which was confirmed by herself in a CNN interview with presenter Wolf Blitzer.

“She is from Ethiopia, she is an AIDS orphan,” Angelina said at the time and accepted not knowing how the girl had been conceived.

Zahara’s biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, wants to have contact with her daughter… https://t.co/DmS3xdAR4E pic.twitter.com/XxPJoLDkCj — BCK (@officialbck) January 19, 2017

Jolie is believed to have found out about Mentewab when the latter gave her first interview in 2007. Zahara’s biological mother is known to be angry at the way information was kept from Angelina.

mindwab He acknowledged in 2017 that he had not married and that he had made the decision not to have more children due to his circumstance of extreme poverty. “I have given away one baby and I don’t want to give away another,” she said, expressing, “By taking it, Angelina saved my baby’s life and she saved my life too. I will always be very grateful to him for that.”