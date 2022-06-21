Angelina Jolie, the daughter Shiloh runs away from home: it has to do with Brad Pitt

The teenager at the center of new quarrels and misunderstandings between the two Hollywood stars, who are unable to have a peaceful relationship

Still a complicated moment in the private life of Angelina Jolie. Apparently the actress isn’t having an easy time with Shilohthe girl had by her ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2006. As reported by the American magazines, the two are in strong conflict and verbal clashes are practically the order of the day. Not only because the young woman has officially entered adolescence but also because she is fed up with the war between her parents.

After the separation in 2016 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they have not managed to establish a peaceful relationship but are still involved between the custody of the children and the management of the various properties. A war that has been going on for years now and of which Shiloh is really tired. Her heir Jolie-Pitt does not approve, according to her well-informed, the moves of her mother, increasingly vengeful and aggressive towards her colleague and ex-husband.

Shiloh cheers for her father and for this reason he constantly and animatedly discusses with Angelina Jolie. On more than one occasion, she even ran away from home without notifying her mother to spend more time with Brad Pitt, forced to stay away from her children. Shiloh is the only one of the clan to have a relationship with the Hollywood star.

Pure Brad Pitt is disheartened by this battle with Angelina Jolie and wants to reunite with his entire family. Quite complicated situation especially with older kids – Maddox and Pax first of all – who would like to have nothing more to do with the interpreter, who has been accused of being a violent and aggressive father.

The war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

After the divorce formalized in 2019, between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was open war, with perennial mutual accusations and, above all, with continuous battles entrusted to lawyers. The last act of this diatribe took place last October.

The court confirmed to Angelina the full custody of the six children which he shares with Brad. A shower more than freezing for the star of Seven years in Tibet, which in September had presented a appeal to the California Supreme Court. Appeal which was rejected.

Not only that: Angelina has decided to sell – without consulting Brad – a part of Chateau Miraval, the sumptuous French chateau where the former couple’s winery is located. A gesture that sent Pitt into a rage, so much so that he wanted to sue his ex-wife for having sold her share to the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, former producer of the Russian vodka Stolichnaya.