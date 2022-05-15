Angelina Jolie, the daughter Shiloh she had with Brad Pitt is her photocopy!

Beyond the complex legal issues, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during their long relationship that lasted from 2005 to 2016, had 6 children, 3 of whom were adopted and among them, Shiloh Nouvel seems to be the perfect photocopy of the former Lara Croft performer in Tomb Raider.

The little girl who has recently turned 16 she has in fact been seen often and willingly accompany Angelina Jolie during her last red carpets and it is impossible not to notice how her facial features are practically identical to those of her mother. Although there is an indisputable similarity with Brad Pitt as well, Shiloh has the same cut of eyes as Jolie and also the same plump mouth which is now one of the most distinctive characters of the actress.

The birth of the eldest daughter Jolie-Pitt is truly incredible. In fact, the little girl was born in Namibia in a totally disorganized hospital. She the actress recalled having had some little ones complication in the days before giving birth and not even been able to undergo an ultrasound to assess the health of the fetus. Fortunately for her, things went in the best way but this allowed Angelina Jolie how complicated pregnancies are for women in some of the most disadvantaged parts of the world.