Angelina Jolie: the difficulties, life after Brad Pitt and love for children



Angelina Jolie at the supermarket with her son: without makeup and in total black

Angelina Jolie, icon of the big screen and woman of great inspiration for the female gender, gave a long interview to Vanity Fair, where he tells of his life during the pandemic, expressing displeasure for his children, who cannot fully enjoy their teenage years. After Brad Pitt, Angelina does not intend to give in to sadness: hers is a message of great hope.

“Like most families, we had to deal with this reality.” A thought, his, common to all, especially to mothers who follow their children at home and push them to do their homework, to recreational activities, to make time pass. “I never saw myself as a traditional, housewife mom“, he explains, when they ask her about her family days.

La Jolie is a super proud mom of the path of the children: he has always supported and guided them, whatever their desire. Freedom is a precious principle for Angelina, on which she based her being a mother. She also admits that she is trying to be more confident about the future and that she has overcome obstacles along the way.

“The last few years have been quite difficult“, he reveals, probably referring to the abrupt separation with Brad Pitt. “I’m committed to getting our family back on track.” The cause of divorce between Jolie and Pitt it is still in progress. A break, theirs, which came suddenly and which unfortunately had quite negative implications.

Theirs promises to be probably the most expensive divorce in history. A scoop on the DailyMail had in fact reported that the two would have already spent more than a million dollars each. And the time is still long: it could take six years to reach the officialization.

Angelina even says she is happy to be “getting old”. She feels that she is about to reach a certain level of maturity and that she will only improve with time and be an important point of reference for her children. At the moment he guides them in their choices, because it is important that they can “to grow in truth, to protect oneself and to prevent them from getting hurt, without living in lies.“

For now Angelina does not know whether to say she is happy or not, but he knows that the wounds are healing, that the scars will one day come and that he will leave behind the bad memories. Undoubtedly, having the family by his side is a cause of immense joy and is the only thing that matters. “I haven’t come to happiness yet.” Let us hope that, sooner or later, the sun will rise for her too.