Angelina Jolie, the mother who died of cancer: “The promise before the goodbye”

Angelina Jolie talked about her mother’s illness and her choices of preventive surgery, also focusing on the pain that does not go away.

In a passionate essay on Time Oscar winner Angelina Jolie recalled her mother’s long illness, also dwelling on her choices of preventive surgery “to increase the chances of being able to see my children grow up, to know my grandchildren”. The actress’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 due to breast cancer diagnosed nearly a decade earlier. That experience had a profound emotional impact on her.

The scars on Angelina Jolie’s skin and soul

Angelina Jolie’s is a pain that does not go away. “I remember holding her hand once, while she was having chemo, and having to call a nurse because something was wrong,” he explained. “Now the medicine has moved on, there are new ways to identify which chemotherapy drug is best for each patient, with the aim of reducing side effects. Today they are often milder but it is still so difficult to deal with “.

Marcheline’s own illness claimed the lives of the actress’s grandmother and aunt. “My mother had just died, and her doctor told me he had to make her a promise: he would make sure I took care of my medical situation.” A promise that Angelina Jolie kept: “Years later I was able to undergo a genetic test that showed that I too possessed that modified gene, the so-called BRCA1, which predisposes to cancer. The test came too late for the other women in my family ”.

“I am often asked how my medical choices, and making them public, have influenced me – he added -. As for me, I simply feel that I have made these choices to increase the chances of being able to see my children grow up, to know my grandchildren… I have been living without a mother for more than a decade now. She only knew a few of her grandchildren, and was often too ill to play with them. My mother passed away at 50, my grandmother died in her 40s. I hope my choices allow me to live a little longer ”.

Angelina then spoke of her scars: “People often ask me how I feel about the scars imprinted on my body. And I think our scars remind us of what we’ve been through. They are part of what makes us unique. And diversity is one of the most beautiful things in human existence “. But “the most difficult scars to bear are often invisible, they are the ones in our mind”.