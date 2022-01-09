News

Angelina Jolie, the new boyfriend is The Weeknd? The clue in a song

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are together. We have been talking about this love story for some time even if the people directly involved have never confirmed or denied it. After the romantic shots, further confirmation seems to arrive: the singer would have written a song for Brad Pitt’s ex-wife. The piece in question is called Here we go … again and is part of the latest album – Dawn FM – released in recent days. “My girlfriend… she is a movie star. I loved her well, I made her scream like Neve Campbell. And making her laugh, I swear, heals my sad thoughts. Because, you see, my new girlfriend, she’s a movie star. I promised myself never to fall in love again, but here we go again”Quotes the song. A more than evident reference to the Hollywood diva …

The relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been seen in company multiple times. On several occasions for dinner in the prestigious Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles but also at a private concert. For Jolie, this is the first important relationship since the end of her marriage with Brad Pitt. The Weeknd – 15 years younger than Angelina – has loved the supermodel in the past Bella Hadid and the singer and actress Selena Gomez.

