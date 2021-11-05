Angelina Jolie, the photo with all the children gathered on the red carpet

Angelina Jolie has had many magical moments on the red carpet during her career and the latter could definitely be one of the actress’s best moments. At the Hollywood premiere of his next film Eternals, the Marvel Studios film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, Angelina Jolie showed up with five of her children: Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox.

Obviously the photographers, just like us, lit up at the sight of the reunited litter and immortalized the moment by giving us a truly exciting (almost) complete family portrait. Among his children, Angelina Jolie looked like the portrait of happiness, also thanks to the perfect look consisting of a large designer dress Balmain, vintage jewelry Tiffany & Co. And Beladora.

Angelina Jolie and children at the premiere of Eternals, Hollywood, October 18, 2021 Jesse GrantGetty Images

Her 5 companions also showed off incredible outfits, studied together with her mother, as she herself told Entertainment Tonight: “My kids’ looks are all mixed with vintage and with my old Oscar dresses. We used vintage clothes and recycled my old things. “For the occasion, the family wore a range of neutral outfits in shades of black, beige and brown. In particular, Zahara was photographed wearing the 2014 Academy Awards gown. of his mother, a champagne-colored dress by Elie Saab Couture that could hardly go unnoticed.

Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Academy Awards Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The only one absent from the family was Pax, the 15-year-old son adopted by Jolie from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, when he was three, in 2007. The teenager attended the 2018 Golden Globes with his mother, but was unable to attend the red carpet for this occasion. All the other boys were present, starting with Maddox, Angelina’s first child, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002 when she was seven months old. Now, at 18, Maddox is enrolled at the University of Seoul, South Korea, with pride on his mother’s part.

Next to him posed Vivienne, the latest arrival of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, born with her twin brother Knox (bottom right in the photo) in Nice, in 2008. Continuing in order we find Zahara, adopted by Ethiopia in 2005 , and who now, at 14, often spells red carpet with her mom, please see Variety’s Power Of Women gala in Beverly Hills. Last but not least Shiloh, the first daughter she had with ex-husband Brad Pitt in Namibia, in 2007. “They are great people,” Angelina Jolie told AND! “We are such a team, so I am very, very lucky” and watching them all together on the red carpet we can only agree with her.

Angelina Jolie and children at the premiere of Eternals, Hollywood, October 18, 2021 Emma McIntyreGetty Images

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io