Angelina Jolie. The psychology of adopted children

The relationship that Angelina Jolie maintains with his three daughters; Zahara, Shiloh Nouvel and Vivienne Marcheline, and her three children; Maddox, Pax Thien and Knox Leon has been characterized by the great narrowness that characterizes them, since he has not made any distinction between the adoptive kinship Y biological that unites them. However, in many cases, the adopted population is one of those that represents a large part of the consultations of mental healthbecause the process of identification that they go through in a family nucleus to which they do not belong by blood, forces them to face a series of psychic conflicts.

Just like the people who are adoptedown adopters go through a psychological process having to support their daughter or son during the adaptation to a new home, since the adopted child population is one of the most likely to suffer from a psychiatric pathology. According to the psychiatrist Fernando Dualde Beltrán, the number of adopted patients who have come to his consultations, over 10 years, represents 12%.

The specialist has pointed out as arbitrary the conceptualization of the “adopted child syndrome” (in its original meaning), since it denies that all the psychic confrontations of a person who lives an absolute process of adaptation can be summed up in a general condition. and identity. For Dualde Beltrán, the emotional conflicts that an adopted person goes through do not derive only from themselves, but are motivated by deficiencies of the adopting guardians.

It is a lack of coincidence between the needs to which each of the parties responds, which generates a distressing dynamic in which dialogue is impossible. This break in the family structure is misunderstood, since the mother and the father seek professional help for their daughter or son with the mistaken idea that the dysfunction comes from the adopted person and that the diagnosis will fall on the functioning of the girl or the child.

There is grief within the adoptive life

Also people who adopt and are adopted go through a mourning in the first years of upbringing, and not only during the first stage of adoption, they consist of a series of crises that will arise during different ages and stages. For the psychotherapist, this dynamic occurs unconsciously, “so that each of the actors involved in the unfolding tragedy is a victim of the situation,” he says.

The conflict of the adoptive mother and father

The expert estimates that the desire to adopt a new member of the family occurs at the moment in which the mother or father become aware of their finite condition in the world, as part of an existential disagreement. Therefore, obtaining motherhood or fatherhood symbolizes the culmination of a personal achievement that can be influenced by past generations or a fantasy that evokes the dreams of childhood or adolescence.

Dualde Beltrán conceives parenthood by adoption as the replacement of a lost function, in the constant search to compensate for the loss of an ideal. This restitution or reparation comes from a narcissistic wound caused, on some occasions, by the impossibility of conceiving due to a biological, psychological and/or ideological cause”-

In any of these cases, it could turn out that the measure to fill this gap does not achieve the expected satisfaction, generating an environment of anxiety for the adoptee, and of frustration for the adopting party.

The conflict of the daughter and the adopted son

Being part of a family nucleus, initially unknown, becomes a vital event in the life of the individual, which permanently marks his or her life. In this way, the adopted person can achieve a full and satisfactory existence by incorporating and assimilating this new way of life in their functioning. But he can also experience the feeling of frustration and failure.

In any case, “The girl or boy who will end up being adopted has to face the always difficult task of developing an identity starting from a disadvantaged position”, which leads to alterations in the optimal neurodevelopment of the person. Thus, the relationship between mother, father and adopted daughter or son is fractured, due to a series of unresolved duels that come from both parties.

