Angelina Jolie: the reason for her travels in Puglia has been revealed

It is known that celebrities love Puglia, so much so that for years the region has become the buen retiro of some VIPs such as Madonna, George Clooney, the Beckhams, Tom Hanks, Helen Mirren (who even bought a house). The list of who has been and who has repeatedly returned to the “heel” of the Italian boot is long and now the name of Angelina Jolie is also added. Last March the actress was in Salento, in Torre Chianca, for a short stay accompanied by one of the daughters, Shiloh. Her private jet had landed at Brindisi airport. From here the Jolie moved between some areas of the Lecce coast. Back then, she told herself she was looking for a house. In fact, she was doing a site survey for her new movie.

This is how he chose Martina Franca to shoot some scenes of ‘Without Blood’ based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco ‘Without blood’, whose rights had been acquired by the actress in 2017. To announce it, proudly, on Facebook, is was the councilor for public works of the Taranto municipality Gianfranco Palmisano: “it is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina, but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. Our historic center it will go on the big screen all over the world, with an important return in terms of image and money “.

Martina Franca, known for its Baroque architecture, rises on the southern offshoots of the Murge, on the border of the provinces of Taranto and Brindisi. In the surrounding countryside there are numerous caves, in the hamlet of Monte Fellone of considerable archaeological importance are the Cuoco cave and the Monte Fellone cave. The film adaptation will see Angelina Jolie behind the camera. This is the fifth feature film directed by the Hollywood star. Last time as a director, it was for ‘They Killed My Father First’ (2017), which was nominated for that year’s Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. Filming, which also involves Rome and Matera, should take place in Martina Franca in the first days of June.

(photo Getty Images)