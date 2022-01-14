Angelina Jolie, the tender revelation of her ex’s son: “He still sends me presents for Christmas”

The son of Billy Bob Thornton, Harry, revealed that his former stepmother Angelina Jolie still sends him gifts for Christmas every year. The two actors were married between 2000 and 2003. Thorthon, at the time, was already the father of three children: one from his first marriage to Melissa Lee Gatlin and two children, Harry and William, from his marriage to the Playboy model Dawn Cherniak stone.

Thornton and Jolie’s wedding became famous for eccentric displays of affection of the pair, which included the use of vials of each other’s blood around the neck. “To this day, I still get Christmas presents every year and things like that from Angelina,” Harry, now 27, told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but every now and then we talk“.

Speaking about his relationship with Jolie, Harry said: “He was so cool. He took us camping every week and once he rented, like, a camper, and we went on a road trip. It was like this fun for us when we were younger ».

Harry is now appearing on the US TV show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which follows eight famous guys as they trade their glamorous lifestyles for hard work on a ranch.