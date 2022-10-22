Angelina Jolie, the third actress under the lens of Pablo Larraín for a biopic

Angelina Jolie will play María Callas in a biopic of Pablo Larraín. (REUTERS/EFE)

Paul Larrain prepares a next biographical film that will star Angelina Jolie in the role of the opera singer Mary Callas. After jackie (2016) and spencer (2021), the Chilean filmmaker chooses a new muse to capture the life of a real female character on the big screen. The footage will be titled Maria in reference to the first name of the American soprano of Greek descent.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The film will be based on the real events of the beautiful, stormy and tragic life of one of the most important opera figures of the 20th century. Thus, the film will reimagine his last days in Paris in September 1977, that is, it will mix true events with fiction (a trend already known in Larraín’s previous works). According to biographical data, María died at her residence in France due to a cardiac crisis that could have been caused by high doses of tranquilizers.

The Oscar winner will play the greatest opera singer of the 20th century. (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Steven Knightthe mind behind Peaky Blinders, joins the director again after working together on the Lady Di biopic, and will be in charge of the script. The project will also count on the participation of Juan de Dios Larrain, Pablo’s brother and his closest creative partner in the leadership of Fabula Pictures. For now, only Jolie has been announced as the lead and more details about the full cast are expected in the future.

It may interest you: Who will play the roles of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series

“Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, film and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” he said. Paul Larrain this Friday. “Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is an exciting opportunity. A true gift.”

The Chilean filmmaker previously directed Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”, a film about a passage in the life of Lady Di. (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

About, Angelina Jolie He added: “I take the responsibility for the life and legacy of Maria very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time. Getting the opportunity to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

It may interest you: Florence Pugh stars in another period drama that will arrive this year on Netflix

In 2016, Larraín was enchanted by the biographical genre, a path of no return that would cause him immense interest in female figures who occupied a place in history. Thus he came to tell a very important event in the life of jackie kennedy and fixed the lens on Natalie Portman, who would later be nominated for the Oscar for the second time with high chances of taking the statuette. The latter was finally delivered to Emma Stone by La La Land.

“Jackie”, starring Natalie Portman, is the biopic with which Pablo Larraín began a path towards the stories of iconic women. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

History repeated itself six years later with the Oscar race for Kristen Stewart. The star proved she was cut out for acting when she gave herself completely to the role of Princess Diana in a film about the last Christmas she received with the British royal family in the moments before her separation from Charles of Wales, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. The next actress to perhaps tempt the Academy Award win will be Angelina Jolie with Maria.

To get to know Pablo Larraín’s films up close, you can see Nope in Netflix Y spencer in Prime Video.

KEEP READING:

The official trailer is out The Prodigythe new Netflix thriller starring Florence Pugh

Three reasons why you should see spencerLady Di’s tape now available on Prime Video

Count: Pinochet is reimagined as a vampire in a satire by Pablo Larraín