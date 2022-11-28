Angelina Jolie: These are the strict rules that she imposed on Shiloh to drive

Some days ago Shiloh Jolie-Pitt surprised when she went out alone to buy some sweets, Twizzlers at Seven Eleven in his luxurious black sports car. The 16-year-old seemed very relaxed and she kept a low profile at all times, as she wore baggy pants, red sneakers and a black hoodie, a warm look for a cold November day.

A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Angelina Jolie is happy to see her daughter grow and develop, but like all moms, she is concerned about her safety, so he did not hesitate to put the rules on the table so that Shiloh can stay behind the wheel of his luxurious car.

“Angelina is delighted to see Shiloh take on this new stage of independence. He is harrowing for any parent when his son gets behind the wheel for the first time. But Angelina has already been through this with her three oldest children, so she knows how to handle it pretty well at this point,” the source said.

The eldest sons of the protagonist of “Maleficent”, Maddox and Pax, 21 and 18 years old, respectively, along with their daughter Zahara, 17, already have their driver’s licenses, so “there are additional rules Shiloh has to follow for the first year, like no friends in the car without an escort and she can’t be outside alone after 11”.

“It’s the law, so it’s not like Angelina has to enforce anything, but it’s a bit of a relief that there are some restrictions, it’s a big change. Fortunately, Shiloh is a great girl and very responsible, Angelina feels safe in that, ”she concluded.

