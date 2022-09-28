Angelina Jolie thought about how she wanted to kill Billy Bob Thornton while filming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Angelina Jolie was inspired by some real-life experiences to film Mr. AND MRS. SMITH alongside Brad Pitt. Her performance was helped by channeling her genuine feelings towards her ex-husbands.

Why did Angelina Jolie have any apprehensions about making ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

As many know, Mr. AND MRS. SMITH joined Jolie and Pitt together in an action-comedy about two murderers unknowingly married to each other. The film was a return to familiar territory for Jolie in some ways. By this time, the actor, along with Pitt, was used to starring in action projects like tomb Raider.

But the project also marked a starting point, as it focused heavily on comedy. Comedy was a genre that Jolie wasn’t used to doing, and she wasn’t even sure she could do it.

“I mean, I think we’re just — for a long time, I’ve always felt much more comfortable in darker roles, in pain or in a quieter person and it takes a lot for me to feel like I have something to contribute in a light way. , but I wouldn’t say, yes, that I’m that fun friend that everyone feels comfortable with,” she once said in an interview with NBC News.

It was also her co-star in Pitt that would help Jolie find her more humorous side.

“He’s very funny, which helped me to be funny. He made me get really serious and he made me laugh so he helped a lot,” she added.

Angelina Jolie thought about the times she wanted to kill her ex-husbands while filming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Mr. AND MRS. SMITH, despite being a comedy, offered a lot of commentary on the challenges of marriage. Jolie managed to draw valuable lessons from this comment, which she hit close to home, given her own personal history.

“I think for everyone, especially all women, we’ve had a moment where you’re lying in bed and you think about the person next to you and ‘you have no idea who I am,’” she said.

In Jolie’s previous marriages to Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller, Jolie felt something was missing. That she was reflected by one of the themes of the film.

“And what a thing we didn’t have the same value for how we wanted to live our lives, what we wanted to do with our lives. If we wanted to be useful to others, in what ways? And that at the end of the day, as much fun as you can with them, you can have great sex with someone, you can have all those things, if you don’t wake up with a common purpose then it’s not going to work. So this movie, I think, also came at a time when I was looking at what this is. And now I know what it would take to get married again,” she said.

Remembering her previous marriages to Thornton and Miller also helped her acting in the film. With her character trying to kill Pitt, she couldn’t help but imagine her ex-husbands in Pitt’s shoes.

“For me, it was a lot to think about old relationships I’ve had – marriages I’ve had – and to think, Oh, this is the point where I wanted to kill this person,” she once said according to Entertainment Weekly.

Angelina Jolie considered doing a ‘Mr. and the sequel to Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt

Jolie toyed with the possibility of creating a sequel to her hit 2005 movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she noted that many tried to make a sequel take off. But one of her first questions about the potential sequel was whether she and Pitt had children in the movie.

“We thought about it, but it becomes personal now that we actually have kids. And if we work on it, we take it out of our own lives, which is funny for us, but you feel weird sharing too much,” she said.

Ultimately, Jolie felt the tone for a Mr. AND MRS. SMITH sequel did not meet their standards.

“We asked someone to investigate Mr Mrs. to see if they could unravel a sequel, but there was nothing original. It was just, ‘Well, they’re going to get married, or they’re going to have kids, or they’re going to break up.’ Never great,” she added.

