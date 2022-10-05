Angelina Jolie throws heavy accusations against Brad Pitt

New chapter in the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In an appeal filed with the Los Angeles court, the actress claims that during the plane flight that was taking them back to California on September 14, 2016, Pitt beat her up. Not only that: he also took it out on two of their six children, all minors at the time.

“He grabbed me by the head and shook me,” said Jolie of her ex-husband, who later grabbed one of their children by the neck, almost suffocating him, and slapped another while they tried to defend the family. mother. Not happy, Pitt would “pour beer on her and.” Red wine about children “.

The only certain thing is that, after that flight, for the well-being of her family, Jolie decided to ask for a divorce. A spokesman for Pitt has denied to the Associated Press the veracity of the reconstruction made by the actress.

Jolie immediately denounced the alleged abuses at the time, but the file was kept confidential. Both the FBI and Los Angeles County opened an investigation, but found insufficient evidence to proceed against Pitt. Now we’ll see …

(Photo Getty Images)