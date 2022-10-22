Angelina Jolie to be Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s biopic – News

Angelina Jolie Sara Maria Callas in the new film by Pablo Larraín. Mariathis is the name of the film, will tell the tumultuous life of the famous soprano, relived during her last days in the Paris of the 70s.

The script will be Steven Knights (Peaky Blinders), former collaborator of Larraín for Spencer, a film about Princess Diana that earned Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination. The film will give the Chilean director the opportunity to combine his two great passions, cinema and opera: “Doing it with Angelina, a courageous and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift, ”Larraín said in a press release.

“I take very seriously the responsibility of telling the life and collecting Maria’s legacy – said diva Jolie -. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream ”.

Maria joins the list of biographical films Larraín has been working on for some time: films like Spencer, Jackie, NO And Neruda show the unconventional way in which the Chilean director approaches the lives of these extraordinary characters.