Angelina Jolie to play opera singer Maria Callas in film

Chilean Pablo Larraín became a filmmaker famous for idiosyncratic films about famous women in a state of crisis. After telling the stories of Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana, the director will now portray opera diva Maria Callas, with Angelina Jolie playing the singer.

Callas was a figure known as much for his immense talent as for his tumultuous and scandal-filled life. The film by Larraín, whose script will be in charge of Steven Knight (creator of “Peaky Blinders”), will focus on the last days of the Greek soprano, who lived in Paris in the late 1970s.

In an official statement, Angelina Jolie spoke about her expectations for the project:

“I take my responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream come true.”

Meanwhile, the director also spoke out, telling Variety:

“Having the chance to combine my two deepest personal passions, cinema and opera, is a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift.”

There is no release date for the film yet.

