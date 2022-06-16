Angelina Jolie to Produce New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie, American actress and model, was recently involved in a new controversy with her ex-husband. Specifically Brad Pitt denounced Jolie for damaging his reputation at the Miraval wine company, which the two bought in France years ago. According to various portals, the actress sold her part behind the back of Brad to a stranger, which led to the Hollywood actor accusing her of breach of contract, violation of good faith and interference in contractual relations. For this, pitt it demands a jury trial, such as the one Johnny Depp won, to prove its truth.

from the demand, Angelina Jolie He has remained on the sidelines and has not given any type of statement in this regard. However, the actress is in the news for a fact far removed from the controversy with her ex-husband and that is directly linked to her film career. A day ago, portals like Variety Y dead line confirmed that the winner of two Oscars will be the director of a new film. Is about “Without Blood”entertainment company project Fremantlewith which the actress signed a three-year contract to produce feature films, documentaries and series.

Everything that is known about the new Angelina Jolie movie

Angelina Jolie will work for the fifth time as a director in “WithoutBlood”. Depending on the site dead linetwo stars have already been confirmed to be part of the cast of the new film and they are Mexicans Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir. For her part, the Veracruz native shared the news with great happiness through her social networks.

“Be directed by @Angelina Jolie It is a dream come true. I have been a fan of his work as a filmmaker for many years. And as if that were not enough, I am also lucky enough to work with two great friends, Angeline and @demianbichiroficial!”, wrote excited salma.

The film is based on the homonymous novel by Alessandro Baricco that was published in 2008. It deals with the life of Nina, daughter of Manuel Roco, who is murdered in front of the young woman, who was hiding. Tito, one of the criminals, finds Nina, but decides to keep quiet and leave the place without harming her. Nina grows up with the trauma of her father’s death, determined to do something for her memory.

Depending on the site dead line, Jolie She feels very excited about the opportunity and expressed it with these words: “I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and his way of seeing war and the questions it raises. about what we look for after trauma or injustice.”

Finally, the movie Angeline It’s already started with the initial stages of photography in southern Italy and Rome, so it’s expected to hit theaters in late 2023.