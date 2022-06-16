Entertainment

Angelina Jolie to Produce New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie, American actress and model, was recently involved in a new controversy with her ex-husband. Specifically Brad Pitt denounced Jolie for damaging his reputation at the Miraval wine company, which the two bought in France years ago. According to various portals, the actress sold her part behind the back of Brad to a stranger, which led to the Hollywood actor accusing her of breach of contract, violation of good faith and interference in contractual relations. For this, pitt it demands a jury trial, such as the one Johnny Depp won, to prove its truth.

