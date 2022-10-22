Angelina Jolie to star in biopic about opera singer Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie will recount the tragic last days of the great opera singer Maria Callas in the new biopic, Maria. Through Variety, the film comes from Pablo Larraín, who recently directed Kristen Stewart to her first Oscar nomination as Princess Diana in Spencer.

From the 1940s until her death in 1977 at age 53, Callas was one of the most famous opera singers in the world. But her voice, once unparalleled, became shaky in the second half of the 1950s, perhaps brought on by abrupt weight loss. In 1957, she left her career and her husband to Greek magnate Aristotle Onassis, although he ended their relationship a decade later to marry Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis. She spent her final years isolated in Paris, France.

Maria “tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic life story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” according to the film’s synopsis. Steven Knight, who wrote Spencer and Eastern promiseswill handle the script.

“Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, film and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” Larraín said in a statement. “Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift.”

Jolie added: “I take responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to face the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time. To have the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream come true.”

Jolie was last seen at Marvel eternal in 2021, and she will return as Master Tigress in 2024 Kung Fu Panda 4. Earlier this year, she visited Yemen in her role as the UN’s special ambassador to support refugees from the civil war. She is currently involved in a lawsuit by ex-husband Brad Pitt over a French winery the couple once owned together, and in court documents she said he became physically abusive to their children.