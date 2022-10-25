Angelina Jolie to star in film by Chilean director

This ‘biopic’ will review the life of the artist, and according to the slogan of the film, it will tell “the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, revived and reimagined during her last days in Paris from the ’70s.”

Larraín expressed his excitement at working on this project together with the renowned actress, whom he described as “brave and curious.”

“Doing it with Angelina is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift,” she said in a statement.

Similarly, Angelina also told her admiration for the Chilean. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time. Having the opportunity to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” Jolie told Variety.

The film will be produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, from Fabula Pictures; alongside Italian Lorenzo Mieli (The Apartment Pictures) and Jonas Dornbach (Komlzen Film). In addition, “María” will be the reunion of Larraín with the screenwriter of “Spencer”, Steven Knight.

Pablo Larraín, gained greater recognition in the world of the seventh art with the premiere of his first film in English, “Jackie”, in 2016, which starred Natalie Portman. The film examined the pain of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis immediately after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

After “Jackie”, the Chilean’s next highly acclaimed work was last year’s “Spencer”, which turned Princess Diana’s Christmas with the royal family into a tense and elegant thriller. Kristen Stewart, the film’s star, was nominated for an Oscar, as was Portman.