Angelina Jolie to star in new film from Spencer’s director

After a brief stay at MCU with eternal, Angelina Jolie You already have a new role set. The actress will play the opera singer Maria Callas in Marianew movie from Pablo Larraindirector of Spencer (via Variety).

“I take my responsibility to remember Mary’s life and legacy very seriously. I’ll give everything I can to face the challenge” said Jolie. “Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time and to have the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him and with a screenplay by Steven Knight it is a dream”.

When announcing the feature, Larraín stated that Maria it is the union of two of his greatest passions: cinema and opera. “Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. a real gift”.

The film will follow the final years of the Greek-American singer, whose life was marked by successes and controversies, including her rivalry with the Italian. Renata Tebaldi and your affair with the tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

Steven Knight, from Peaky Blinders and taboosigns the script of Mariawhich does not yet have a release date set.

