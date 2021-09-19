Angelina Jolie to the gymnasts who reported abuse: “I admire your courage”

“For me it was an honor meet some of the American gymnasts that yesterday appeared before the Justice Commission ». Angelina Jolie lines up alongside the American athletes (including the champion Simone Biles) that have witnessed in the Senate regarding the case of the molester Larry Nassar, accusing the National Federation and theFbi not to have intervened promptly.

“I am admired by yours courage and yours I commit to prevent futures investigative failures on sexual abuse, ”added Angelina on her profile Instagram, posting a photo with the gymnasts and quoting as well a key phrase of the young Aly Raisman: «Over 100 victims they could be saved from harassment. All we needed was an adult that he did the right thing. “

«I send my supportor to these girls and to all those who are reliving this trauma so that a real change of the system, ”concluded the star of Hollywood, which has always been very close to certain themes. “This week I was at Capitol Hill for the re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act and for FBI reforms, including one best protection of abused children ”.

In the image, Angelina appears alongside Maggie Nichols, McKayla Maroney, and, in fact, Aly Raisman. Not Simone Biles, who still had hard words for the whole system «that allowedThe sexual abuse committed by Nassar today condemned to a penalty included between 40 and 175 years in prison for harassing more than 150 gymnasts. “It really looks like the FBI closed his eyes over U.S”.

“The message it must be clear », Simone affirmed with shining eyes,« if you allow a predator to harm minors, the consequences will be rapid and severe“.

