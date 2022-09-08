Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and other actors on her list of people she doesn’t want to work with

However, working with so many actors has given him some problems, so Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband would have a list of people he doesn’t want to share the screen with.

Throughout his successful career, Brad Pitt has starred in several movies and as a result has acted alongside major Hollywood stars.

Brad Pitt’s alleged “bad list” was revealed by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, co-star of the film Bullet Train , who spoke to the magazine Variety Y shared some names of the people that the artist prefers to avoid.

Despite not sharing the complete list, the actor indicated that one of the people that Brad Pitt prefers to avoid is Tom Cruise, with whom he has not worked again since the two were together in the recordings of the film Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (2004).

Harrison Ford would be another of the actors with whom Brad Pitt does not want to work, since both had a terrible relationship and starred in several altercations during the filming of the film the Devil’s Own (1997).

Brad Pitt’s “bad list” would also include Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, because both have a troubled relationship and have been involved in several legal battles as a result of their divorce.

Nevertheless, Aaron Taylor-Johnson also revealed the list of actors Brad Pitt would love to work with again.in which the actress Sandra Bullock stands out.

“Sandy (Sandra Bullock) is an old friend. She is an uncompromising person whom she could ask for favors over the years and I have done it many times and she is always there ”, would have been the words of Brad Pitt.