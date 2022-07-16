Angelina Jolie Took Her Daughter Shiloh To The Maneskina Concert

Actress Angelina Jolie has enough money to not have to lift a finger for the rest of her life. At one time, she was one of the most expensive actresses and calmly asked for 20 million for one film. Despite enormous fame and a fat bank account, he remains unusually down-to-earth, and what’s more, he finds time for charity activities in addition to work and family. The modesty to which she leads her six children was most recently demonstrated at a concert by the Italian rock group Måneskin.

No lodge, no “víajpi”, no security! One of today’s TOP actresses took her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to a music event without any fuss.

Mother and daughter enjoyed the concert in the audience together with others. Like everyone else, they clapped, sang, laughed, and enjoyed not only the atmosphere but also quality family time.

It is not the first time that the Hollywood multimillionaire has shown that she does not tolerate any show. She regularly dresses in simple, loose clothes, doesn’t wear designer brands, doesn’t drive around in ultra-luxury cars, and doesn’t even wear pounds of gold or jewelry.

On the contrary, fans most often “squeeze” her out shopping with her daughters or on the way to a restaurant, where she likes to take all the children together.