Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Took Her Daughter Shiloh To The Maneskina Concert

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

Actress Angelina Jolie has enough money to not have to lift a finger for the rest of her life. At one time, she was one of the most expensive actresses and calmly asked for 20 million for one film. Despite enormous fame and a fat bank account, he remains unusually down-to-earth, and what’s more, he finds time for charity activities in addition to work and family. The modesty to which she leads her six children was most recently demonstrated at a concert by the Italian rock group Måneskin.

Angelina Jolie vzala dcéru Shiloh na koncert Maneskinu

No lodge, no “víajpi”, no security! One of today’s TOP actresses took her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to a music event without any fuss.

Mother and daughter enjoyed the concert in the audience together with others. Like everyone else, they clapped, sang, laughed, and enjoyed not only the atmosphere but also quality family time.

Angelina Jolie vzala dcéru Shiloh na koncert Maneskinu

It is not the first time that the Hollywood multimillionaire has shown that she does not tolerate any show. She regularly dresses in simple, loose clothes, doesn’t wear designer brands, doesn’t drive around in ultra-luxury cars, and doesn’t even wear pounds of gold or jewelry.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spend mother-daughter time together at Maneskin concert in Rome | PINKVILLA

On the contrary, fans most often “squeeze” her out shopping with her daughters or on the way to a restaurant, where she likes to take all the children together.

Actress Angelina Jolie often takes her children to restaurants, but judging by her hands, she could eat a little more.
Actress Angelina Jolie often takes her children to restaurants, but judging by her hands, she could eat a little more. Source: Profimedia
In addition to the fact that Oscar-winning Angelina will also take her shopping home herself, she is also actively involved in the issue of human rights.

She is a special envoy of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has been visiting migrant camps for decades. It generously subsidizes programs designed to support refugees and has even helped build several schools in Kenya. She is also significantly involved in Cambodia, from where, for example, she adopted her son Maddox in 2002.

A year later, she founded a foundation in his name aimed at improving living conditions, including healthcare and education. In addition to Africa, she also visited Arab Yemen and recently even dared to come to war-torn Ukraine.

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

Related Articles

his physical evolution in photos

6 mins ago

4 of the best science fiction movies of recent years to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +

17 mins ago

Fans imagine Joseph Quinn and Jame Campbell Bower as a couple

28 mins ago

the star creates his TikTok account, his number of subscribers explodes!

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button