Angelina Jolie travels in pajamas to meet her son Pax in England

Angelina Jolie She has shown that she has a great style, so she recently jumped on the trend that many other artists like Jennifer Lopez have used to travel and it’s about pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a brown silk pajama set at London Heathrow Airport.

The actress accessorized with a pair of tan Valentino sandals, aviator sunglasses and a black bag. Angelina was caught with her 18-year-old son Pax, both of whom were on their way to their flight after a quick getaway to England.

Pax also showed great taste like her mother, wearing a gray Dior jacket over a plain white T-shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager accessorized with gray tennis shoes, a black cap and a black backpack.

We have recently seen Angelina Jolie very busy in Europe as she is directing her new moviein which Salma Hayek acts and is recorded in Italy, Rome.

On her days off, the actress has been spotted around Europe with her children, who include Pax, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She recently celebrated Vivienne and Knox’s birthday in Rome and her ex Brad Pitt (who is also the father of her children) flew there to celebrate with them.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue in legal battles

The former couple once known as “Brangelina” have been in a heated legal battle for the custody of their children. Angelina wants full custody of Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, who are not yet 18, while the “Fight Club” actor wants to continue to share custody.

The exes have also been at odds over their vineyard in France since Angelina sold her 50% stake in the company, resulting in Brad Pitt filing a lawsuit against her, the team at The protagonist of Maleficent has currently had victory over the matter, but the trial continues.

Recommended video: Beyoncé premieres her new album “Renaissance”