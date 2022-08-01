Home> Fashion> Angelina Jolie travels in pajamas!

Do you have to face a long journey by plane and you don’t know how to dress to be comfortable? No fear: Angelina Jolie has just cleared the most comfortable look in the world. In fact, having to travel from London to Los Angeles, she showed up at the airport in pajamas.

Angelina Jolie in pajamas is chic

That’s right: from now on boarding a plane in comfortable pajamas will no longer be a taboo. Angelina Jolie has practically rewritten the rules of the travel look. Other than overalls or wide pants: if you have to face an intercontinental flight, perhaps at night, what could be more comfortable than pajamas? But beware: the garment must be chic.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the airport in her pajamas (@Photo)

The designer look for travel

In fact, Angelina Jolie has carefully chosen her “travel pajamas”: far from her the risk of appearing neglected. The actress arrived at Heathrow Airport in London in pajamas Valentino chocolate color and with white edges. And she didn’t just show off designer pajamas: even her slippers that he matched were by Valentino, complete with a logo, in tan brown hammered leather and with golden details. A smart choice: in fact, these are shoes that are easy to take off and put back on during the checks before boarding. The actress then sported Japanese titanium pilot glasses in light gold and one shoulder bag by Saint Laurent.

Angelina Jolie and dinner in her pajamas

It is not the first time that Angelina Jolie shows up in public in her pajamas. Last year she had already sported a black one in New York, during a walk with her children Pax and Knox. The actress then went to dinner at Momofuku Noodle Bar, a luxury restaurant in Manhattan. In that case, however, she had paired her pajamas with a pair of high-heeled shoes.

Brad Pitt defeated in court

Angelina Jolie recently spent a long stay in Italy, where she shot her latest film as a director, “Without Blood“. It was in Rome that you celebrated the birthday of your children Knox and Vivienne. For the occasion, dad also joined the little family Brad Pittwho a few days later found out he had lost the lawsuit against his ex-wife over the sale of their French winery to Chateau Miraval. A property the couple bought in 2008. Angelina Jolie then sold her stake to a liquor firm, but Brad disagreed. Hence the battle in court.

