Angelina Jolie, trouble with Shiloh for Brad Pitt: what happens

The conflict phase is an almost obligatory stage for every teenager, especially if it is a girl and the relationship with her mother. An already delicate phase, which becomes even more difficult if the mother and daughter in question are Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

It seems that the two have been at loggerheads for some time now and that there is no lack of a day in which a furious quarrel or a particularly heated clash does not break out. The last of these would even lead the sixteen year old to run away from home.

Angelina Jolie, because Shiloh ran away from home

To account for the constant quarrels between mother and daughter are the American magazines, according to which in recent days yet another conflict would have led Shiloh to leave home, deeply hurting Angelina Jolie. The reason behind the discussion seems to have been Brad Pitt. Or, rather, the bad relationship and the legal battle between the actor and his now ex-wife. While the judge has in fact confirmed the sole custody of the six dependent children of the former Tomb Raider, Shiloh would be more inclined to be with the father for whom he would have been supporting for months, unlike the other brothers, who have not really had with him. an idyllic relationship.

Shiloh, therefore, would not approve of her mother’s moves and continued attempts to discredit Brad Pitt and take revenge by any means possible.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the latest legal battle

In particular, Shiloh would not have digested at all the last move made by the mother to harm the father: recently, in fact, Angelina Jolie was sued by Brad Pitt, who accused her of causing economic and image damage to the Chateau Miraval winery.

The actress had sold her shares to a stranger years ago, sending her ex-husband on a rampage both for the gesture itself, as both had agreed to keep ownership of the company, and for the way in which it was done, in great secrecy.

According to Brad Pitt’s attorneys, Angelina “Jolie carried out the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.” She also she “she tried to force Pitt to collaborate with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a war that is not good for anyone

The one between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a no holds barred war that has been going on for years and that – it must be said – often sees the actress make the first move and the actor forced to defend himself. From the beginning it was hoped that their relationship could end in a civil way, with respect and affection, especially after the years of love they had shared and the children to protect.

Instead, the exact opposite happened. The two fought in court for everything, even involving the same children, who in some cases were even called to testify. A story that is not good for anyone and on which it is not possible to put a point.