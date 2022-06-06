Angelina Jolie turned 47: five important films of her career

One of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars with movies like: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, “Maleficent” and “Girl, Interrupted”.

It is worth mentioning that the American star is recognized because he has received several awards throughout his career Thank you to your cinematographic Achievements, among which stand out: two Oscar awardsthree Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, in recent years Angelina has focused on helping people because since 2012 it became Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.​ In 2016, the London School of Economics broke the news that the actress would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the purpose of promote gender equality and help women affected by conflict around the world.