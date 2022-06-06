Entertainment

Angelina Jolie turned 47: five important films of her career

One of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars with movies like: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, “Maleficent” and “Girl, Interrupted”.

Last June 4, American actress, filmmaker, and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie celebrated his 47th birthday.

It is worth mentioning that the American star is recognized because he has received several awards throughout his career Thank you to your cinematographic Achievements, among which stand out: two Oscar awardsthree Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, in recent years Angelina has focused on helping people because since 2012 it became Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.​ In 2016, the London School of Economics broke the news that the actress would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the purpose of promote gender equality and help women affected by conflict around the world.

Angelina Jolie and the cinema

It’s no secret to anyone the undeniable talent and beauty of the American on the big screenDespite the fact that in recent months she has not starred in movies or had any success at the box office, Angelina does not stop occupying the headlines.

In any case, Jolie, daughter of the actors, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, is recognized for great successes in the cinema so far in her career.

About his birthday, It is worth making a recount of some important tapes that have had their participation:

“Maleficent” (2014)

“Mr & Mrs Smith” (2005)

Eternals (2021)

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)

Girl Interrupted (1999)

