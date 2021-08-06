Angelina Jolie turns 46 (still at war with Brad Pitt for custody of her children)

Angelina Jolie, born in California on June 4, 1975, turns 46. Of these, the last six have them lived as singles. But above all he lived them in war, for the custody of childrenwith Brad Pitt. This, for the diva, will be a bitter birthday. After six years of battles in court, the ex-husband, surprisingly, got the joint custody of five of the six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The sixth, the nineteen-year-old Maddox being of legal age he is not subject to the judge’s decision (he has already testified against Pitt in the past and no longer even wants his last name).

Angelina – that claims that Brad is a violent (e.g. once, drunkWould beaten Maddox during a trip on a private jet) – according to the American tabloids it would be «bitterly disappointed». But she does not intend to give it to her ex-husband. The diva, inviperita also because Judge John Ouderkirk did not allow the boys to testify against their father, has already announced that will appeal. Brad won the first round, but the time for battles (in court) is not over yet.

How they are not over yet Jolie’s most difficult years. It was September 20, 2016 when the shock news of angelina and Brad’s divorce arrived. Since then they have passed “not easy years”, as the diva herself recounted. «After the separation I cried in the shower, I didn’t want my children to care about me. I think it is very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They must know that everything will be fine even when we are not sure».

In September 2019 Brad Pitt Admitted that among the first causes of divorce was his addiction to alcohol, surpassed in 2017 thanks to the help of Alcoholics Anonymous. Angelina, on the other hand, on the reasons for the breakup, spoke only in June 2020: “I separated for the sake of my family, my children. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their recovery,” said the diva. Waiting to achieve the most important goal: obtain exclusive custody of children. Mission failed (at least for now). It is logical to assume that birthday number 46, for the diva who put her six children at the center of her world, is the most bitter ever.

