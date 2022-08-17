Angelina Jolie, under a false name, tried to have Brad Pitt arrested: find out why

Since the plane was in flight at the time, and the air is considered federal jurisdiction, the FBI had been tasked with investigating the woman’s claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services had also investigated but concluded that the allegations of abuse were baseless and

completely exonerating Brad Pitt.

In April 2022, the same

Jane Doe

sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), asking for information about what was uncovered during the investigation of the plane crash in 2016.

After much speculation, it was concluded that Angelina Jolie is behind the fictitious name of “Doe”.

The court documents in fact described the “Doe” as a person, publicly well known who “requests information on the agency’s investigation into a domestic violence incident that occurred several years ago and which involved the plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses. “.

According to Doe / Jolie’s complaint, amended on August 9: “Mrs. Doe searched for information kept under wraps for [diversi] years of trying to ensure that his children received skilled assistance and… counseling to deal with the damage they sustained… The information hidden by the Justice Department and the FBI contains evidence of the damage. The persistent denial of such information to Ms. Doe … has hindered, and continues to hinder, her efforts to obtain continued and necessary medical care for her children and has further harmed the children in family law. “

The accident that, in 2016,

sparked the near-arrest and also allegedly at the origin of Jolie’s divorce request, it involved an altercation that broke out aboard the couple’s private plane that reportedly escalated when Pitt, who had been drinking, became “verbally violent. At that point their eldest son Maddox would stand in the way to defend Jolie.