Angelina Jolie visits a hospital with Ukrainian children in Rome

“I pray for the end of this war. That is the only way to stop the suffering and the flight from the conflict zone. It is horrible to see that children pay the price, in lives lost, health injured and traumatized,” said the American actress and activist.

Angelina Jolie has visited the Ukrainian children admitted to the Bambino Gesú hospital in Rome and has conveyed her concern about the uncertain future they face, as explained by the actress herself on her social networks.

Jolie, special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2012, was able to say hello and take an interest this Wednesday in the situation of the 31 children from Ukraine who were sheltered due to the war in this pediatric center, the largest in Europe and owned by the Vatican.

The ‘pope’s hospital’ has treated 130 Ukrainian minors since the Russian invasion broke out, on February 24, of which 31 remain admitted to their facilities, medical sources have confirmed to Efe.

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’, which according to some media is in the Italian capital for work reasons, he also expressed concern about the “uncertain future & rdquor; that these children face after this setback.

His visit came on the same day that UNHCR confirmed that in a single month almost four million Ukrainians fled their country, while another six and a half million are internally displaced.

