Angelina Jolie visits daughter’s university and takes selfies with fans | celebrities
Actress Angelina Jolie took photos with fans who caught her during a quick visit to her daughter Zahara (17) on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. The 47-year-old celebrity posed smiling in the company of her daughter’s colleagues at the educational institution.
“Angelina Jolie taking a casual stroll with her daughter at the Spelman freshman reception,” wrote a student on Twitter in the caption of a photo with Jolie and Zahara.
Angelina Jolie with a fan on a tour of her daughter Zahara’s university — Photo: Twitter
A young man exposed the dialogue he had with the celebrity when asking for a selfie with her: “’Hey, I know you’re trying to be discreet, so when I take this photo look down here so I don’t raise the camera. Beauty?’. Angelina Jolie: ‘Good idea!’”.
In addition to Zahara, Jolie is also the mother of Maddox (21 years old), Pax (18 years old), Shiloh (16 years old) and twins Vivienne and Knox (14 years old). The father of the six is actor Brad Pitt.
Actress Angelina Jolie with five of six children at the launch of Marvel’s Eternals (2021) — Photo: Getty Images
It’s not the first time Jolie has paid a visit to one of her children’s university. In 2019, she accompanied her eldest son Maddox on his first day of classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, capital of South Korea.
At the time, several photos of mother and son were shared walking through the corridors and rooms of the institution in the company of directors and professors of the university. Check out:
Actress Angelina Jolie in the company of her eldest son at the boy’s university — Photo: Reproduction