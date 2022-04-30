Angelina Jolie visits displaced people in Lviv

LEOPOLIS, Ukraine (AP) — Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress and United Nations humanitarian activist, paid a surprise visit to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor reported on Telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie – who has been a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2011 – went to the region to speak with displaced people who found refuge in Lviv, including children receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.

The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city apparently deliberately targeted a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee an impending Russian offensive, leaving at least 52 dead and dozens injured.

“She was very moved by the (children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote. “Even a little girl was able to privately tell Mrs. Jolie about a dream she had had.”

Kozytskyy added that the actress also visited a boarding school, where she spoke and took pictures with the students, and “promised that she will come back.”

According to the regional governor, Jolie also met with displaced people arriving at Lviv’s central train station, and with Ukrainian volunteers who provided medical aid and advice to the new arrivals.

“The visit was a surprise to all of us,” he wrote. “Many people who saw Mrs. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since February 24, Ukraine has shown the whole world that there are many amazing things here.”